Joey Kerner hits two home runs, leads Columbia HS baseball in season-opening win

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Senior Joey Kerner hit two home runs to lead the Columbia High School baseball team to a 13-1 win over Livingston on Tuesday, March 31, at Underhill Field in the season opener.

Kerner finished 2-for-4 with six RBI. Senior Adam Carlucci pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks for the win.

Senior Isaac Buchalter went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBI. Senior Eli Angelou went 2-for-3 with a single, double and an RBI. Evan Straub went 2-for-3 with two singles. Senior Will Iozzio went 1-for-2 with a single and an RBI and senior Benji Josefsberg went 2-for-4 with a single, double and an RBI.

The Cougars lost to Caldwell 6-1 on Saturday, April 4, at Underhill Field. Kerner went 2-for-3 with a run; Buchalter, Angelou and junior Gavin Lubomski each went 1-for-3.

The Cougars lost to Seton Hall Prep (4-0) 11-2 on Monday, April 6, at Underhill to move to 1-2 on the season.

The following are upcoming games:

April 10: at Montville, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Wayne Valley, 11 a.m.

April 13: Montclair, 4 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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