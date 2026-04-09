Glen Ridge HS softball team enjoys great start to the season

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated Belleville and Bloomfield to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Junior Catie Buntrock had a single, a home run, two walks, four runs and two RBI to lead the Rigders to an 18-0 win over Belleville in the season opener on Tuesday, March 31. Junior Amelia Mikros had two singles, a double and three RBI; sophomore Cali Conomos and freshman Finley Nix each drove in two runs; sophomore Gracen Willoughby had a single and two RBI; and freshman Charlotte Hogan had a single and an RBI. Mikros struck out six over three innings of one-hit ball for the win.

Senior Annie Doud went 3-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and three runs to lead the Ridgers to a 17-1 win at Bloomfield on Thursday, April 2. Conomos went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Finley Nix was 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Hogan went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and a run. Junior Ella Bernstein went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run. Mikros went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run. Willoughby scored two runs. Sophomore Eva Manna went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run. Mikros pitched a four-inning, two-hitter with seven strikeouts for the win.

The following are upcoming games: April 10: Columbia, 4 p.m. April 13: West Orange, 4 p.m. April 15: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

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