David Vesterman

April 6, 2026

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 8
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

April 1, 2026 21
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

April 1, 2026 28
Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP 4

Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

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