David Vesterman

David W. Vesterman, most recently of Zionsville, Pa, passed away on March 18th, 2026 at the age of 64. A 52 year resident of Glen Ridge he was a graduate of the class of 1980.

A former Assistant Manager at Plochs Garden Center he also spent decades as a crossing guard in both Glen Ridge and Montclair. David was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by his family, neighbors and friends.

Predeceased by his parents William F. And Helen B. Vesterman he leaves behind his siblings, Dr. William R., Commander John E. (USN Ret.), Robert W., Ann, Joanne, Beth and Dr. Dorothy and 15 nieces and nephews.

Per his wished there will be no funeral services and his ashes will be scattered in the wind off of Garrets Mountain.

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