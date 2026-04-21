Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School baseball team posted a big 8-3 win over Cedar Grove on Monday, April 13, at Cedar Grove for its fourth win in a row.

Senior Sean Walsh pitched six strong innings for the win. He received support from senior Crismel Deleon and junior Chris Espejo, who each had three hits.

The Bucs, however, then lost their next three games to move to 5-4 on the season. They fell to Cedar Grove 6-1 at home on Wednesday, April 15. Senior Jordan Armstrong pitched five strong innings, but the Bucs’ defense unfortunately didn’t help. Belleville lost to Barringer 10-3 on Friday, April 17, and lost at Lyndhurst 9-5 on Saturday, April 18.

The Bucs have three games this week. They will host Barringer on Monday, April 20, with Armstrong getting the start on the mound. Walsh will get the start at home against West Orange on Wednesday, April 22. The Bucs will host Clifton on Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m., as Armstrong will most likely get the start. All the other pitchers will be in the bullpen.

Bucs head coach Joe Sorce said the team is excited to have senior ZachGemino eligible to play. Gemino is a senior transfer who had to sit out the first eight games due to New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s transfer rules. “He threw four good innings against Lyndhurst on Saturday,” said Sorce. “I think Zach will be a big addition to our pitching.”

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