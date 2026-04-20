City-wide clean up on April 25

EAST ORANGE — Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, and the Department of Public Works (DPW) are calling on residents to roll up their sleeves and join the Citywide Spring Clean-Up—an initiative Mayor Green has dubbed “Clean-Up 1,000.”

“This is more than a cleanup—it’s a statement of who we are as a community,” Green said. “We’re calling on 1,000 residents to come together, take pride in our neighborhoods, and stand united in saying, ‘This is my city, and I care.’ When we show up for East Orange, we show what’s possible when a community moves with purpose.”

The clean-up will be held on Saturday, April 25, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with on-site registration at 44 City Hall Plaza starting at 9 a.m.

Unlimited free shredding will also be available in the rear of City Hall between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This community event will mark the culmination of Earth Week 2026—a week during which DPW partners with East Orange Public Schools to promote environmental awareness, encourage sustainable habits, and engage students in hands-on activities that foster pride in keeping their community clean and green. Students who participate in the clean-up will earn community service hours.

During the clean-up, residents, block associations, students, families, businesses, and city crews will work side by side to tackle litter removal, boost recycling efforts, eliminate graffiti, and beautify neighborhoods across the city. DPW will provide all necessary supplies.

Participants are invited to return to City Hall Plaza after the clean-up for music and refreshments sponsored by East Orange ShopRite. Register to participate at tinyurl.com/eocitywidecleanup. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at 973.266.5330 or email rodney.armstrong@eastorange-nj.gov.

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