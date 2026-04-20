City-wide clean up on April 25

April 20, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Local teacher named to Hall of Fame EO-Teacher Hall Fame

Local teacher named to Hall of Fame

April 15, 2026 10
Orange High School students to see their work on the big screen EO-OHS Films1-C

Orange High School students to see their work on the big screen

April 15, 2026 20
WOHS students performing updated ‘Cinderella’ WO-Cinderalla-C

WOHS students performing updated ‘Cinderella’

April 17, 2026 36
A respite stay that feels like home BLM-Job Haines-C

A respite stay that feels like home

April 17, 2026 33

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories

April 15, 2026 25
Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 2

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges

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Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic TRACK-IHS Blue Devil 4

Irvington HS track team excels at Blue Devil Classic

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