Belleville HS baseball team seeks strong season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team is looking to have a strong season.

The Bucs, under head coach Joe Sorce, will be led by senior captains Sean Walsh and Crismel Delon, both four-year letterwinners and All–Super Essex Conference honorees.

Walsh will be the No. 1 starter on the mound and play first base, while Deleon will be the centerfielder.

“These guys are going to be great leaders for our team,” Sorce said.

Senior shortstop/pitcher Marcos Atehortua had a great first week of practice, Sorce said. “Marcos was a role player for us as a junior, but is off to a great start and I think he’s going to have a great season.”

Sophomore first baseman Jake Gonzalez gained experience last year. “Jake had two big hits in our state tournament win at Union City,” Sorce said. “He has been swinging the bat well so far and looks like he’s ready to take the next step in his development.”

The Bucs visited Roselle Park in a preseason scrimmage and won 6-3 on March 20. Walsh had three hits. Belleville received solid pitching from starter Edwin Velazquez, as well as Jordan Armstrong, Mike Noboa, Zach Gemino and Marcos Atehortua.

It was great to get five guys to the mound and watch them compete,” said Sorce.

The next day, BHS lost to Arthur J. Johnson 5-1. “I was very pleased with our pitching,” said Sorce. “Sean Walsh threw five good innings. Deangelo Zuniga and Mike Noboa combined to pitch three innings and both did a good job. I like how our pitching is coming along.”

The Bucs have three scrimmages: Monday, March 23, at home vs. Scotch Plains; Friday, March 27, at home vs. Scotch Plains; and Saturday, March 28, at River Dell“The plan is to use a lot of The coaching staff returns with Vinnie Orrei and Neal Dinapoli as assistant coaches.

The Bucs will host Newark Academy on March 31 in the season-opener.

Schedule

March 31: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 8: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Linden, 11 a.m.

April 13: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 15: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 18: at Lyndhurst, 11 a.m.

April 20: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 22: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 25: Clifton, 11 a.m.

April 27: at Central, 4 p.m.

May 2: Hoboken, 11 a.m.

May 4: Lodi, 4:15 p.m.

May 7: at Fair Lawn, 4:15 p.m.

May 8: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 9: at Colonia, 11 a.m.

May 11: Kearny, 4 p.m.

May 14: Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

May 15: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

May 19: East Side, 4 p.m.

May 21: at Verona, 4 p.m.

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