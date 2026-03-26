Columbia HS lineman Hans Archer thrilled to compete in Phil Simms NJ North–South Football Classic

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For any high school senior football player in the state, it’s a prestigious honor to be selected to the Phil Simms New Jersey North–South High School Football All-Star Classic.

That’s why Columbia High School senior offensive lineman Hans Archer is extremely thrilled to receive such an honor.

“I’m still trying to understand how I feel about being able to play,” said Archer about being selected. “It’s so exhilarating to be able to play in a game that I never thought I would be able to be a part of. I’m very honored to represent my teammates and school in such a well-known game, especially since I’m the fourth person in Columbia history to play in the game.”

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The 48th Phil Simms Classic will take place on June 20 at The College of New Jersey in Ewing, after being played at Kean University for the past several years.

Archer, who is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, is looking forward to competing in the game.

“I want to personally prove to myself that I can compete with other people outside my conference,” said Archer, who will continue his football career at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y. “This is also a test and benchmark for me, as I get ready to play in college.”

Archer’s football ability was evident early, as he became a starter for the Cougars in his sophomore year.

“This prepared me for the mindset to play varsity football and gave me the proper foundation to move forward during junior year,” he said.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach Lys Rubens Blanc, won three games this past fall, but it was an improvement from the previous year when they won one game.

“The senior season was definitely the hardest, but best season I’ve had,” said Archer. “Every day was a challenge and the thought that my body was going to give up on me was in my head the whole time. Despite all the hardships, coach Blanc really improved my game and ability as a player, showing me the true difference between going through the motions and pushing yourself to be better.”

Archer is looking forward to college.

“My goals for playing at RPI are simple: start as a freshman and make history,” said Archer, who plans to major in civil engineering.

Photos Courtesy of Hans Archer

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