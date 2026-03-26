West Orange’s Cadeau guides Michigan hoops to Sweet 16

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The University of Michigan men’s basketball team, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region, has reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division 1 tournament. A big reason is the play of West Orange native Elliot Cadeau.

The junior point guard helped the Wolverines to two tournament wins. He had a team-high nine assists in the 101-80 win over No. 16 seed Howard in the round of 64 on March 19 and he had 12 points and a team-high eight assists in the 95-72 win over No. 9 seed St. Louis in the round of 32 two days later.

Michigan (33-3 record) will face No. 4 seed Alabama (25-9) in the Sweet 16 in Chicago on March 27 at 7:30 p.m. on TBS/truTV, followed by the other game in the region – No. 2 seed Iowa State (29-7) against No. 6 seed Tennessee (24-11). The regional final is March 29. The Final Four and championship are April 4 and 6 in Indianapolis, Ind.

Cadeau is averaging 10.1 points and 5.7 assists per game this season.

Photo Courtesy of goblue.com

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