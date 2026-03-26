Glen Ridge girls youth basketball teams crowned champions

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge third-grade, fourth-grade and fifth-grade girls basketball teams won their respective championships in the North West Bergen Passaic League.

The fifth-grade team finished tied for first place in their conference with a 12-2 record heading into the playoffs. In the championship game, Simona Gray led the Ridgers with 10 points, including the final basket of the game to seal the win. Delancey DeSalazar, named MVP of the game, had 8 points, including a clutch shot with :40 left with GR up by one point.

Dylan Siegel and Karolina Gabrys scored 6 points each, while playing tenacious defense covering Ramsey’s top players. Lucia DeFusco-Cook, Megan Herman and Chloe Chiang played tough defense and logged critical minutes in a physical, intense game.

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