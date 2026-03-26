Columbia HS spring teams get ready for the seasons

The Columbia High School spring teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The following are their schedules:

Baseball

March 31: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 4: Caldwell, 11 a.m.

April 6: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Montville, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Wayne Valley, 11 a.m.

April 13: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 19: Edison, 4 p.m.

April 20: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 22: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 30: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 2: at Verona, noon.

May 5: at Passaic Tech, 4 p.m.

May 8: Perth Amboy, 6:30 p.m.

May 12: West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 14: at West Essex, 4 p.m.

May 19: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 21: Mendham, 4 p.m.

May 23: at Middletown South, 11 a.m.

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Softball

March 31: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 2: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 4: at Immaculata Invitational

April 6: Cranford, 4 p.m.

April 7: Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

April 10: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 11: St. John Vianney, time to be determined.

April 14: at Westfield, 4 p.m.

April 15: at West Essex, 4 p.m

April 17: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 20: Morris Hills, 4 p.m.

April 22: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Colts Neck invitational, 1 p.m.

April 27: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 29: Randolph, 4 p.m.

April 30: South Plainfield, 4 p.m.

May 1: at Mount Olive, 4 p.m.

May 5: Governor Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 6: West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

May 8: at Passaic Valley, 4 p.m.

May 12: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

May 20: Wayne Valley, 4 p.m.

May 22: at Cranford, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 26: Montclair, 4 p.m.

March 28: at Verona, 10 a.m.

March 30: Arthur L. Johnson, 4:30 p.m.

April 2: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 9: Madison, 4 p.m.

April 13: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

April 16: at West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

April 20: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 23: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 29: St. Peter’s Prep, 6:30 p.m.

May 9: at Newark Academy, 10 a.m.

May 12: at Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

May 14: at Cranford, 4:30 p.m.

May 19: at Watchung Hills, 4:30 p.m.

May 21: Montville, 4:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

March 30: at Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.

April 1: at Montclair, 1 p.m.

April 7: Cranford, 4:30 p.m.

April 9: at West Morris, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 14: at West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at New Providence, 10 a.m.

April 22: Glen Rock, 4 p.m.

April 24: Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 4 p.m.

April 27: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 30: at Pequannock, 4 p.m.

May 7: at Mount St. Dominic, 4 p.m.

May 13: Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 15: Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.

May 18: Mahwah, 4 p.m.

May 21: at Randolph, 5:30 p.m.

Girls flag football

March 31: at Bayonne, 5:30 p.m

April 7: Weequahic, 7 p.m.

April 13: Dickinson, 6 p.m.

April 15: at American History, 4:30 p.m.

April 25: Bloomfield, 1 p.m.

April 30: at Newark Central, 4:30 p.m.

May 6: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

May 7: at Orange, 4 p.m.

May 9: Newark Lab, 1 p.m.

May 12: Morristown, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

March 26: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 6: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 8: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 10: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 21: Essex County Tournament.

April 24: Dwight-Englewood, 4 p.m.

April 27: Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 4: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 6: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

May 18: at Westfield, 4 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

Columbia baseball scrimmage vs. Morristown, March 21, at Underhill Field in Maplewood.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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