Glen Ridge HS spring teams schedules

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School spring teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The boys lacrosse team, which won the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championship last season, lost to Delbarton 13-6 in the season opener on March 18. GRHS’ next game was scheduled for March 25 against Glen Rock at home.

Baseball

March 31: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 4: at Verona, noon.

April 6: Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 13: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 17: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Montville, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

April 29-May 1: Greater Newark Tournament first round.

May 2: at Memorial, 7 p.m.

May 6: GNT quarterfinals.

May 9: at Parsippany Hills, 10 a.m.

May 12: Belleville, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Belleville, 7 p.m.

May 19: Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

May 21: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

Softball

March 31: at Belleville, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 8: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 10: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 13: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 15: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 17: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 20: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 22: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 24: Nutley, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 29: Essex County Tournament first round.

May 2: ECT first round.

May 4: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 6: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 7: Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

May 9: ECT quarterfinals.

May 12: Verona, 4 p.m.

May 14: David Brearley (Kenilworth), 4 p.m.

May 16: Wood-Ridge, 10 a.m.

May 20: at New Providence, 4 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

March 18: at Delbarton, 4:30 p.m.

March 25: Glen Rock, 4:30 p.m.

March 27: at Pascack Valley, 7:15 p.m.

April 9: New Providence, 4:30 p.m.

April 13: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 16: at Madison, 4:30 p.m.

April 18: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 20: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 23: West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

April 25: at Montclair, 10 a.m.

April 29: Livingston, 4 p.m.

May 2: at Bridgewater-Raritan, 6 p.m.

May 14: at Seton Hall Prep, 4:30 p.m.

May 16: Northern Highlands, 11:30 a.m.

May 19: at St. Peter’s Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

April 1: Westfield, 10 a.m.

April 6: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 8: Chatham, 4:30 p.m.

April 11: Kent Place, 10 a.m.

April 14: at Immaculate Heart Academy, 4:30 p.m.

April 20: at Verona, 4 p.m.

April 24: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 28: Northern Highlands, 4:30 p.m.

April 30: Morris Knolls, 4 p.m.

May 2: Essex County Tournament first round.

May 4: ECT quarterfinals.

May 6: ECT semifinals.

May 11: at West Essex, 4:30 p.m.

May 13: at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.

May 15: Mendham, 6 p.m.

May 18: at Ridgewood, 4:15 p.m.

May 20: at Mountain Lakes, 4 p.m.

Boys volleyball

March 27: Science Park, 4 p.m.

March 31: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 2: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

April 10: Irvington, 4 p.m.

April 13: Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

April 18: Essex County Tournament preliminary round.

April 21: ECT preliminary round.

April 24: ECT first round.

April 28: ECT quarterfinals.

April 29: North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

May 1: ECT semifinals.

May 2: at Oratory Prep, 10 a.m.

May 4: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 7: Passaic Charter, 4 p.m.

May 8: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

May 13: Barringer, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Bard Early College, 1 p.m.

May 15: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

May 18: Technology (Newark), 4 p.m.

May 20: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

March 31: Livingston, 4 p.m.

April 6: at Montclair, 4 p.m.

April 7: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 8: Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

April 10: Columbia, 4 p.m.

April 13: Millburn, 4 p.m.

April 15: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 16: Verona, 4 p.m.

April 20: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 21: Essex County Tournament.

April 27: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

April 29: at Seton Hall Prep, 4 p.m.

May 4: at Columbia, 4 p.m.

May 6: West Orange, 4 p.m.

May 14: at Caldwell, 4 p.m.

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