The annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K benefiting the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams was held on Saturday, March 21. The race started and ended near the Maplewood Civic House on Dunnell Road.

The event helps to raise money for equipment, uniforms, entry fees to national competitions, and other items to support the student athletes. Pablo Kohan, 44, of Maplewood, top middle photo, won the race, finishing at 16 minutes and 31 seconds. He was followed by Matthew Lawder, 37, bottom left, of South Orange, who finished at 16 minutes, 46 seconds and Julius Marshall, 17, of South Orange, at 17 minutes and 51 seconds.

The top female finisher was Kate Babcock, 46, of Maplewood, top right, who finished fifth overall with a time of 19 minutes and 3 seconds. Madison Gargiulo, 19, of Landing, wearing green top hat, was the second female runner at 21 minutes and 11 seconds with 14-year-old Niko Reese of Maplewood taking third at 21 minutes and 55 seconds.

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