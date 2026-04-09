Seton Hall Prep baseball team enjoys unbeaten start

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep baseball team opened the 2026 season with a 3-0 record.

In their opening game of the season, the Pirates defeated Montclair 8-1 at Porcello Field in West Orange. Senior right-hander JJ Drennan picked up the victory, throwing 4 2/3 innings and allowing one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Senior right-hander Joe Pontoriero pitched the final 2 1/3 innings with two walks and one strikeout, picking up the save.

At the plate, senior Devin Aiken went 2-for-3 with three RBI, including a three-run homer to left field. Junior Patrick Jewell had a two-run single and junior catcher Joey Maiella went 1-for-3 with one RBI. Following the game, Drennan commented on his performance, “I tried to execute all my pitches today to get the job done and I think I did.”

Two days later, the Pirates traveled to Dr. Jonathan C. Ponds Memorial Field in Montclair and defeated Montclair 6-3. The Pirates scored one run in the third inning on an RBI single by Maiella and two runs in the fifth inning on an RBI double by senior Jordan Burwell and a sacrifice fly to right field by senior Daniel Comtois.

After Montclair tied the score in the bottom of the sixth, the Pirates scored three in the top of the seventh on back-to-back RBI singles by senior Xavier Mc-

Knight and junior Michael D’Antuono. Junior righty Ryan Edson picked up the win in relief, pitching 1 1/3 innings with one hit, one strikeout and one hit batter.

On Saturday morning, the Pirates defeated Randolph 12-1. Junior right-hander Anthony Mustacciuolo picked up his first varsity victory, pitching four innings and allowing one run on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Freshman Ryan Depp threw the last inning with one walk and one strikeout.

At the plate, MacKnight had two doubles with two RBI, senior Jaxson Davis hit a two-run single, junior Aiden Nugent was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Drennan had two doubles with one RBI, Maiella had an

RBI single and junior Jack Webber had an RBI single.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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