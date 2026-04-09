April 9, 2026

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Irvington HS softball team looks to make progress this season SOFT-IHSvBard4261

Irvington HS softball team looks to make progress this season

April 9, 2026 3
West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player HOOPS-WO Cadeau2

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player

April 8, 2026 44
Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua LOGO-BEL2

Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua

April 6, 2026 52
Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter BASE-NHS2

Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter

April 6, 2026 62

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Irvington HS softball team looks to make progress this season SOFT-IHSvBard4261 1

Irvington HS softball team looks to make progress this season

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Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned national champion WRESTLE-BHS Quamina3 2

Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned national champion

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