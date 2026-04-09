Bloomfield HS girls wrestler Saharia Quamina crowned national champion

BLOOMFIELD — First, Saharia Quamina became a state girls wrestling champion.

A few weeks later, she became a national champion.

After winning the state championship in the 235-pound class at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on March 14 to improve to 38-0, Quamina traveled to Virginia Beach, Va., to take part in the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals, March 26-29, winning a few matches and beating an opponent from California in the championship bout to finish her season undefeated.

“It was amazing,” said Quamina about winning the national title. “I learned so many styles of wrestling at the national tournament. Wrestling with people out of state makes me adjust to things I’ve never experienced, so it makes me better and better. Winning in the finals felt unreal. I didn’t even know if I wanted to go down to Virginia, but my club coaches pushed me to do it and I couldn’t be more grateful because I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to hold a national bracket.”

BHS girls wrestling coach Jason Galioto was extremely elated for Quamina.

“The level of dominance she’s displayed this season is unreal and the stats really speak for themselves,” said Galioto. “She’s pinned, tech-falled (win by 15-point margin), or major-decisioned (win by 8-14-point margin) every opponent she’s faced this year throughout the regular season, district tournament, region tournament, state tournament, and finally the national tournament.”

Quamina is the first Bloomfield High School wrestler to become a national high school champion. The closest other wrestler to do so was Joseph Chiaravallo back in 2000, who placed third, said Galioto.

Winning the state championship this year was sweet redemption for Quamina, after she lost in the state final at Boardwalk Hall in 2025.

“She’s been a pleasure to have in our room and we’re grateful that we were able to be part of her journey,” said Galioto. “The coaching staff can’t be more proud of her.”

Photo Courtesy of Jason Galioto

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