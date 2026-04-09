Irvington HS softball team looks to make progress this season

IRVINGTON — Under longtime head coach Jenna Weiss, the Irvington High School softball team is looking to make progress while having fun this season.

Leading the team are the seniors: Kayla Luke, Tatyanna Tyrrell, Hajarat Adewole, Chisom Odimegwu and Rebecca Rendel.

Weiss said she is excited to see in action a few junior varsity players who were called up this season. They are sisters Kayla and Kaliyah Robinson, Christie Guillaume, Sandy Selony and Moleysha Meus.

Freshman Angel Williams also stood out in tryouts. “We are looking forward to seeing her growth as the season progresses,” Weiss said.

The Blue Knights continue to develop with consistent effort in practices and games, much to Weiss’ delight.

“The players work hard every day and there is positive energy shown through strong leadership. They have a strong eagerness to improve and get better,” said Weiss.

Weiss has high hopes for a successful season “as the talent is there.”

The focus is on growth, with many newer players gaining experience. The team is looking to continue to work hard, give effort and show positive attitudes. But mostly, the team is looking to stay committed to a complicated game that requires a lot of attention to detail, Weiss said.

“The goal is to provide a positive and rewarding experience for all players, regardless of talent,” said Weiss.

The Blue Knights lost to Barringer in the season opener on Tuesday, March 31.

The following are upcoming games:

April 10: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

April 13: at West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

April 15: at St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

April 17: Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

April 20: Arts, 4 p.m.

April 22: East Side, 4 p.m.

April 24: at Technology, 4 p.m.

April 27: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

April 29: Essex County Tournament preliminary round.

May 1: at Linden, 4 p.m.

May 2: ECT first round.

May 4: West Caldwell Tech, 4 p.m.

May 6: St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.

May 7: Paterson Arts & Science Charter, 4:30 p.m.

May 12: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

May 14: Roselle Park, 4 p.m.

May 15: Linden, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

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