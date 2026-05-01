NUTLEY — Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci and the Nutley Parks and Recreation Department on April 6 hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the brand new Glotzbach Park Girls Softball field located on Grant Avenue in Nutley.

The field, which hosts daytime and night games, adds to Nutley’s spectacular reputation of being home to some of the most beautiful parks and fields in the state.

“This is a very auspicious occasion, the day after Easter,” Tucci said, “and we all know that Easter is a time of new beginnings. It’s also a time of new beginnings for our girls’ softball teams.”

Tucci was joined by fellow Commissioners Alphonse Petracco and Tom Evans, as well as Deputy Police Chief Gerry Green, Board of Education members Salvatore Ferraro, Tom D’Elia, Sal Balsamo and Nick Scotti, Superintendent Kent Bania and Athletic Director Joe Piro.

“I’d like to take just one moment to highlight the incredible growth and investment in our softball program and in our facilities,” Tucci said. “Today, we proudly support over 255 girls playing recreation softball, along with 30 high school players. This level of participation shows just how important this program is to our community and how much it continues to grow to support that growth. We’ve made a major investment in our facilities through a $1.2 million grant from the state of New Jersey’s Green Acres Program, which funded both the field project and new LED lighting. These improvements have truly transformed what we’re able to offer.”

Glotzbach Park Girls Softball field will host approximately 30 travel games, 15 high school games and seven college doubleheaders. Thanks to the upgraded lighting, three to four practices will be held every night, significantly increasing access for players.

The extensive upgrades also include collegiate-level locker rooms, a coaches’ office with meeting space, a press box with a modern sound system, game streaming capabilities, renovated bathrooms, new bleachers, new player benches and upgrades to the dugouts and fieldhouse.

“This project was made possible with the help of great partners, including Keystone Sports Construction, Musco Sports Lighting and engineer Nave Newell. Beyond games and practices, the field is becoming a true community hub. We’re planning to host Little League games, night games and even provide access for additional teams, including a 9U girls team,” Tucci added. “And we’re not done yet. Looking ahead, we will continue to improve the area with new walkways, additional new stairs, additional bleachers and a playground for some of our special needs children, as well as our non-special needs children. All of this is part of a larger effort to make this space more welcoming, more functional and enjoyable for everyone in our community.”

Before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tucci took the time to mention two special individuals. “For those of you who are wondering who oversaw all of this construction, it absolutely was not me,” the commissioner said with a smile.

“This was done by two gentlemen, Superintendent of Recreation Frank DeMaio and Recreation General Supervisor Anthony Gagliardo. With the support of our entire Parks Department, they did a phenomenal job. This is college-level satisfaction and college-level quality. Thank you gentlemen for all that you do.

“This isn’t just about a field here today. It’s about creating opportunities and supporting our athletes and building something our entire township can be proud of. To our athletes, we want you to enjoy this field. We want you to play to the best of your abilities. You have all the tools you can possibly need. You have great coaching, you have great equipment, you have the support of an entire township, a Board of Education and administration, and of course the Board of Commissioners who, without their support, none of this becomes possible.

“And last but not least, we should never forget who we are and where we are,” Tucci concluded. “We’re the Township of Nutley. We’re proud of what we do here, we’re proud of our

people, we’re proud of our athletes and we’re just going to continue to get better.”

Raiders enjoy great start to the season

The Nutley High School softball team has enjoyed a great start this season.

The Raiders boasted an 8-3 overall record, including a 5-0 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, through April 22.

The Raiders won four straight games, all at home, to go to 6-2. They defeated Glen Ridge 7-6 on April 8, Livingston 4-2 on April 9, Verona 7-2 on April 13 and Bloomfield 11-1 on April 15.

The win streak ended with a 2-0 loss to Paramus Catholic on April 18 at the Anthony LaRezza Invitational at Immaculate Heart Academy, but the Raiders won the next two games, beating Belleville 13-0 on April 20 and West Orange 7-5, April 22, both at home.

Leading the Raiders this season are junior first baseman Kaitlyn Nellegar junior Camryn Ortega, freshman Liliana Giannone, sophomore catcher Sophia DeLanzo, junior Sofia Rocha, sophomore Gigi Liloia and junior pitcher Makenna DeJianne.

Photos Courtesy of Nutley Twp.

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