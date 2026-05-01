Nutley HS baseball team has good start to the season

NUTLEY — The Nutley High School baseball team, under head coach Eric Puzio, sported a 7-5 overall record, including 6-2 in the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division, through April 21.

The big highlight was Sean Fealey’s no-hitter against St. Benedict’s Prep. The 6-foot-4 junior righty struck out 14 in the seven-inning, 6-0 win at the Park Oval on April 2, in the third game of the season. Fealey walked just three and hit one batter in the 109-pitch outing.

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The Raiders won three straight games, beating Northern Highlands 5-3 on April 11, Verona 10-6 on April 13 at home and Verona 11-4 on the road. After losing to River Dell 2-0 on April 18 at home, they swept Montclair Kimberley Academy in a doubleheader at home, 13-0 and 10-3, April 20; before losing at Bernards 5-3 on April 21.

Other key pitchers for the Raiders are senior Nick Gaccione, and juniors Gabe Rodriguez, Devon Schlitt, Kennan Bilotta, Andrew Raboy and Dominic Saldino.

Offensively, the key players are Saldino, Rodriguez, sophomore John Machtemes, junior Anthony Staface, junior Jowe Roque and senior Chris Kovacs.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

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