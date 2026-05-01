Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team tops West Essex

GLEN RIDGE — Senior JP Labadia had five goals and one assist, and senior John Leone had three goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team in the 17-8 win over West Essex on April 23 at Watsessing Park.

Senior Stephen Grober had two goals and four assists, senior Carson Ross added two goals and three assists, and senior Jimmy Benson contributed two goals and one assist. Junior Dixon Atkinson had a goal and an assist. Senior Matty McCormack and freshman Matt Pereira each had one goal. Sophomore Aidan Kelly collected two assists.

Junior Keiler Goodwin made four saves.

GRHS lost at Montclair 8-7 in overtime on April 25 to end their three-game winning streak and moved to 9-3.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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