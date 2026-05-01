Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team posts Essex County Tournament wins

BLOOMFIELD — The sixth-seeded Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated No. 27 seed American History 25-11, 25-9 in the preliminary round and defeated No. 11 seed Orange 25-20, 25-15 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on April 24, both at home, to improve to 4-8.

In the win over American History on April 21 at home, senior Nasir Swiney had nine kills. Junior Matthew Sagbay Hernandez had 18 assists. Senior Tajay Gentles posted six kills.

The Bengals lost all three matches on April 22 at St. Joseph’s in Metuchen, losing to the host school 25-13, 25-16; Westfield 25-19, 25-23; and Fair Lawn 25-22, 25-12.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit No. 3 Millburn in the ECT quarterfinals on April 28.

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