Columbia HS softball team wins six games in a row

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School softball team, ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com, defeated Livingston and DePaul to extend its winning streak to six games and improved to 10-2.

The Cougars defeated Livingston 11-0 on April 24 on the road. Freshman Alison Kelly allowed two hits over four innings with five strikeouts and one walk for the win. Senior Claire Shupe pitched one inning, striking out two. Kelly also had a single, a double and three RBIs; and Shupe also had two hits and two RBIs.

Senior Eva Clevenger had a single, two triples and two RBIs. Freshman Oliva Ahlberg had two hits and an RBI. Junior Maya Bernstein and sophomore Jamie Tarrow each had a single and an RBI. Senior Lexi Kaplan had one RBI

CHS defeated DePaul 2-0 on April 26 at the Black and Gold Invitational. Shupe hurled a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks. Clevenger had a solo home run and sophomore Maggie Feder had a single and an RBI. Shupe and senior Emma Lerner each had a single.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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