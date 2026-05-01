West Orange HS track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays
WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School boys and girls track and field teams enjoyed good efforts at the Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, April 23-25.
The boys 4×400-meter relay team of Andrew Anim Sackey, Ramoy Dennis, Ethan Marc and Jasir Hall took fifth place in 3:34.02.
The girls 4×400-meter relay team of Corbin Raston, Rhia Randolph, Trinity Smith Parks and Cassidy Ortiz took second place in 3:52.73.
The girls 4×100-meter relay team (Northeast) of Layla Anderson, Sofia Morillo, Celeste Owens and Raston took fourth place in 47.26.