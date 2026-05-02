Planting 250 trees to honor USA

By Joseph Fagan

Special to the Chronicle

This year marks a historic milestone as the nation commemorates the 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Adopted on July 4, 1776, this defining document signified the birth of the new nation of the United States of America. Two and a half centuries later, West Orange is planning to commemorate this momentous occasion, drawing inspiration from a community initiative recently adopted in Ewing Township.

Inspired by Ewing, West Orange is proposing the planting of 250 trees in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. West Orange Township however holds a unique connection with its oldest documented tree. It stands on Main Street located in front of the West Orange Community House.

Recognized in 1987 by the National Arborist Association and the International Society of Arboriculture, a plaque behind the tree confirms it was already standing at the time the United States Constitution was signed suggests it could actually date to the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Regardless of its actual age, the tree serves as a living witness between the past and present and inspires a symbolic invitation to the future. It combines civic pride with practical purpose by promoting the importance of tree stewardship. It also raises awareness by underscoring the vital role trees play in sustaining a green environment.

The planting of 250 new trees from the township’s existing inventory will significantly enhance West Orange’s tree canopy, which currently stands at 33%. Township officials will oversee outside contractors with new plantings expected to begin on town streets and in municipal parks later this spring.

Beyond their natural beauty, trees provide measurable benefits to the community because they reduce stormwater runoff, help mitigate flooding, offer natural shade that lowers energy costs, improve air quality, enhance property values, and contribute to overall community well-being.

Planting trees to mark America’s 250th anniversary aligns with a broader statewide effort to commemorate this historic milestone. In 2018, the New Jersey State Legislature established the REV NJ 250 partnership to promote tourism and highlight each community’s unique Revolutionary War history.

Mayor Susan McCartney registered West Orange as a participating REV NJ 250 community after presenting a resolution to the Township Council in 2023. Planting 250 trees will further advance this initiative.

West Orange welcomed a weeklong REV NJ 250 traveling exhibit at the West Orange Public Library in January, followed by a March program exploring the Township’s Revolutionary War connections. Artifacts highlighting West Orange’s role in the War for Independence are currently on display in the library lobby at 10 Rooney Circle.

The West Orange tree plantings will carry forward the spirit of the commemoration of America’s 250th by establishing a lasting investment in the Township’s future. These trees will serve as a visible and enduring legacy by enriching the community for generations to come while inspiring residents to explore and appreciate New Jersey’s Revolutionary War history.

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