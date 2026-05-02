Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team participated in a tournament and had three matches last week. On Monday, April 20, the Pirates traveled to the Echo Lake Country Club in Westfield to participate in the Blue Devil Invitational. The team finished in fourth place, shooting a 314. Sophomore Lukas Devries finished in second place, shooting a 72, while junior Preston Nitche shot a 77.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Pirates lost 201-199 to Newark Academy. Devries shot a 37 and senior Nash DePaul shot a 38.

On Wednesday, April 22, they defeated Millburn 144-159. Senior Alex Ocejo shot a 34, senior Evan Frey shot a 36, Devries also shot a 36 and DePaul shot a 38.

On Thursday, April 23, the Pirates lost to Delbarton 165-161. Devries shot a 39.

The Pirates’ record moved to 4-3.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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