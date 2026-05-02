May 2, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins B-LAX-SHPvCald1

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team surges to wins

April 29, 2026 13
Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark BASE-SHPvMillburn1

Seton Hall Prep baseball team moves to 11-3 mark

April 29, 2026 29
Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track and field team excels at Red & Black Invitational

April 22, 2026 67
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team stuns nation’s No. 4-ranked Delbarton

April 22, 2026 66

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LOCAL SPORTS

Lukas Devries leads Seton Hall Prep golf team at Blue Devil Invitational LOGO-SHP 1

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Nutley HS baseball team has good start to the season BASE-NHS1 2

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Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team posts Essex County Tournament wins B-VOLLEY-BHSvAH1 4

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