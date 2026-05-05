Nutley HS baseball team reaches Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

NUTLEY —The seventh-seeded Nutley High School baseball team defeated 10th-seeded Millburn 5-2 in the second round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 1, at the Park Oval.

The Raiders scored two runs in the fourth inning and three runs in the fifth for a 5-0 lead.

Junior Anthony Straface and senior Chris Kovacs each had a home run and two RBIs, and senior Eugenio Roman had a solo home run for the Raiders. Junior Gabe Rodriguez went 1-for-3 with a double.

Junior Sean Fealey pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on four hits and five walks with eight strikeouts.

The Raiders, who received a first-round bye, will visit No. 2 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 6. The winner between Nutley and Caldwell will face the winner between No. 3 seed West Essex and No. 11 seed St. Benedict’s in the semifinals on Saturday, May 9, at Porcello Field, the home of Seton Hall Prep in West Orange.

Nutley defeated Barringer 16-6 on Saturday, May 2, in a Super Essex Conference game in Newark. Roman went 2-for-3 with a triple and six RBIs, junior Dominic Saladino went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI, Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, junior Jackson Poole went 1-for-1 with two walks and two RBIs, Straface went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI, and sophomore Leo Fernandez drove in two runs.

Senior Nick Gaccione pitched a five-inning complete game with five strikeouts.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry