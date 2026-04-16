IRVINGTON — There are many people who are big-time supporters of Irvington High School athletics.

Cynthia “Cindy” Roth is definitely one of them.

A 1988 Irvington High School graduate, Roth is seen at many Blue Knights sporting events throughout the years, cheering on her alma mater.

The Irvington High School Athletic Hall of Fame has recognized Roth’s fervent dedication. Roth is one of several inductees who will be honored on Saturday, May 9.

“My reaction was pure shock,” said Roth, when she find out about her induction, in an email to the Irvington Herald. “I just do what I do. Not for accolades. Not for recognition. Nor for anything but to be there for the team and help out however I’m needed. I never think what I’m doing or have done is anything amazing. It’s who I am.

“To be recognized for doing what I feel in my heart is the right thing is amazing. I walk sidelines. I serve team dinners.

“I give high fives and praise, as well as metaphorical kicks in the backside, depending on the situation. I want to be the kind of support for my boys that I was blessed to have when I walked the halls of IHS as a student. I knew that I was cared for. I knew I had people to talk to. People I trusted.”

Roth mentioned the people who have meant so much to her.

“I was surrounded by adults that looked out for me and my best interests,” she said. “People like Coach Vinny Smith, (longtime IHS cheerleading coach), Veleria Brown-Garner and my band director, Robert Burkhardt. They were huge influences and treated me like I was family. That’s what I strive to do with my involvement with IHS sports. Matter of fact, I ended up with three ‘sons’ because they adopted me during their time at IHS.

“My current involvement in sports includes seeing the boys during the day at school,” she continued. “It’s football’s off-season now, so I try to make it to the weight room when I can. I can’t be there as often as I want to, but I make it when I can. However, once we are in summer mode, I’m there a lot more. Last season, I helped out during summer camp as well as served team dinners. I was at practice often and was there for every game. Everyone who knows me understands that, from the end of August through the playoffs, the only way to get in touch with me on a Friday night or Saturday afternoon is to head to whatever field we are playing on. It’s that serious. I update scores every quarter on my social media so my fellow Blue Knights can follow along.”

Roth truly has fond memories of her time at IHS.

“One of my favorite memories of IHS was when the football team broke a ridiculous losing streak and beat both Plainfield and Kearny my senior year. To say it was a huge deal would be an understatement. I also fondly remember the girls basketball state championship. I was in the marching band and jazz bands as well, so a lot of time was spent with some truly incredible people. We had an amazing time together.

“The most incredible memory though is winning the football state championship in 2021. Watching my boys make history defies description. Getting to witness history being made on the field as part of the team was something I can’t put into words. I still have confetti from that night on Matthews Field. The energy was palpable. The joy was indescribable. To win at home in the place that I grew up… Man. Full circle moment. To watch a group of young men grow from a bunch of people that play football into a family on a mission to bring the championship home… Just wow. And then get to play at Rutgers? Come on. It was all amazing. It was a privilege to watch, and I know I’ll never forget it.

“I was honored to have a place on the sidelines and have a first-row view of so much history being made.”

Roth feels blessed to be inducted into the IHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

“It’s all a privilege. An honor. I don’t take any of it lightly. I’m thankful to have a place, and to be able to call them family. I am truly humbled and honored that the committee saw fit to induct me into the IHS Athletic Hall of Fame. I can’t thank them enough.”

The IHS Hall of Fame will hold its induction ceremony for their 2025 and 2026 classes on Saturday, May 9, from 3-6 p.m in the Irvington High School gymnasium.

The following are the inductees:

Class of 2025

Roth (1988 graduate): Distinguished Service.

Waynelle Gravesande (2007): football and track.

Mark Glover (1981): football.

Willie Barr (2015): football and track.

2005 shuttle relay track and field team: National Scholastic indoor champions.

Class of 2026

Mikai Gbayor (2020): football All-State and All-American.

Raheem Morris: former NFL head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons; current defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

2020 boys basketball team: state sectional and North Region champions.

For details to purchase tickets, call the IHS athletic department at 973-399-6897.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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