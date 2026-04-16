April 16, 2026

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Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Orange Campus B-VOLLEY-BHSvEO2

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Orange Campus

April 15, 2026 1
Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Belleville FLAG-BHSvBEL2

Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Belleville

April 15, 2026 3
West Orange HS baseball team surges BASE-WO team

West Orange HS baseball team surges

April 15, 2026 6
Irvington HS alum always cheers on Blue Knights SPORTS-IHS Roth

Irvington HS alum always cheers on Blue Knights

April 14, 2026 10

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Orange Campus B-VOLLEY-BHSvEO2 1

Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team defeats East Orange Campus

April 15, 2026 1
Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Belleville FLAG-BHSvBEL2 2

Photo gallery: Bloomfield HS girls flag football team hosts Belleville

April 15, 2026 3
Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Season Opener and Moorestown Invitational TRACK-BHS Moorestown 3

Bloomfield HS track teams excel at Season Opener and Moorestown Invitational

April 16, 2026 5
West Orange HS baseball team surges BASE-WO team 4

West Orange HS baseball team surges

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