GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School softball team defeated West Orange 4-0 on Monday, April 13, at home to snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 3-2 on the season.

Junior Amelia Mikros pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.

Freshman Charlotte Hogan went 3-for-3 with a double, junior Catie Buntrock went 2-for-4 and sophomore Eva Manna went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to Nutley 7-6 on Wednesday, April 8, at the new softball field on Grant Avenue in Nutley for their first loss of the season. Hogan went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two RBI; and Manna went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI. Freshman Finley Nix went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base; Cali Conomos had a triple, a stolen base and two runs; and Buntrock had a double.

GRHS lost to Columbia 13-0 on Friday, April 10, at home. Columbia is ranked No. 4 in the state by NJ.com.

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