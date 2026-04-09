West Orange HS softball team plans fundraiser

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School softball team has partnered with Custom Fundraising Solutions Beds and the West Essex YMCA for one of its most unique team fundraisers this season.

On Saturday, April 11, the Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School will be transformed into a professional mattress showroom from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This event offers the West Orange community a chance to upgrade their sleep while directly supporting the Mountaineer softball legacy. Purchases made at this one-day pop-up sale will benefit the WOHS softball team, helping support a lasting, vibrant program.

As part of a special community-driven incentive, every mattress purchase includes a free one-month family membership to the West Essex YMCA, bridging the gap between restorative sleep and active living. And every shopper who visits the sale will receive a complimentary day-pass (a $15-value) to the West Essex YMCA – good to use through December 2026.

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