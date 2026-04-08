Essex/Union County Entertainment Calendar

April 9, 2026

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Dionne Warwick celebrates auditorium EO-Warwick Institute1-C

Dionne Warwick celebrates auditorium

April 8, 2026 11
Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated BEL-Vietnam Graves1-C

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated

April 8, 2026 11
Honoring heritage and inspiring unity EO-Hispanic Month4-C

Honoring heritage and inspiring unity

April 1, 2026 51
West Orange HS girls flag football team has great chemistry FLAG-WOvIHS2

West Orange HS girls flag football team has great chemistry

April 1, 2026 55

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