Essex/Union County Entertainment Calendar

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Comedy

COMEDIAN AIDA RODRIGUEZ RETURNS TO NJPAC on Friday, April 16, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

HASAN HATES RONNY RONNY HATES HASAN, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng face off in a night of petty humor on Thursday, April 23, at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

PREACHER LAWSON AT UCPAC’S HAMILTON STAGE on Saturday, April 25, at 7 and 9:30 p.m., at 360 Hamilton St., Rahway. Tickets are $36 to $63 at https://ucpac.vbotickets.com.

COMEDIAN CARLOS BALLARTA RETURNS TO NJPAC on Friday, May 8, at 8 p.m., at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

COMEDIAN RUSSELL PETERS IS BACK WITH HIS RELAX WORLD TOUR on

Friday, May 29, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at

www.njpac.org.

THE CARIBBEAN KING OF COMEDY MAJAH HYPE on Saturday, May 30, at 6:30 and 9 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

DAN SODER: THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER OF COMEDY TOUR COMES TO NEWARK on Friday, June 5, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St. Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

ERIC D’ALESSANDRO LIVE AT NJPAC: A NIGHT OF UNFORGETTABLE COMEDY on Thursday, June 18, at Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

COMEDIAN JAMIE LISSOW performs on Friday, Sept. 25, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater, Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

THE BALD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: VERY BALD, VERY BEAUTIFUL, Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova bring their comedy and beauty insights to Prudential Hall on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Dance

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATER ANNUAL MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND AT NEW JERSEY PERFORMING ARTS CENTER on Friday, May 8, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Lectures

“CAN YOUNG VOTERS ENERGIZE US IN 2026?” a civics-based dialog to engage and empower youth, is on Sunday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., with speaker/moderator South Orange and Maplewood School Superintendent Jason Bing, at First Presbyterian and Trinity Church, 111 Irvington Ave., South Orange.

JOSH GATES, THE STAR OF THE DISCOVERY CHANNEL’S POPULAR SERIES, “EXPEDITION UNKNOWN,” presents an evening of legends, mysteries and tales of adventure on Sunday, June 14, at 3 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are $42.50 at www.njpac.org.

Music

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTET PERFORMS on Thursday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

TITO PUENTE JR., SON OF LEGENDARY AMERICAN SALSA AND LATIN JAZZ MUSICIAN TITO PUENTE, WILL PERFORM on Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Wilkins Theatre, 1000 Morris Ave., Union. Tickets range from $32 to $52 and can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at 908-737-7469.

TOMMY DORSEY ORCHESTRA PERFORMS on Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m., at SOPAC, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

CELEBRATE JOHN COLTRANE 100 YEARS WITH PERFORMANCES BY JOE LOVANO, YOTAM SILBERSTEIN PERFORMS as part of the Jazz in the Loft series on Sunday, April 12, at 7 p.m., at South Orange Performing Arts Center, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. For tickets, call the SOPAC Box Office at 973-313-2787.

CROWDER, with Seph Schlueter and Patrick Mayberry, performs on Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MELISSA ALDANA, NDUDUZO MAKHATHINI, JOHN PATITUCCI AND JEFF “TAIN” WATTS perform on Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT WITH ADAM BEN-DAVID ON PIANO is on Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

JOHN LEGEND – AN EVENING OF SONGS AND STORIES – is on Tuesday, April 21, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF NEW JERSEY PRESENTS “AMERICA INSPIRED!” – a celebration of the diversity of American choral music from colonial days to the present. The concert will take place on Saturday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m., at the Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave., Montclair. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door; $15 in advance for students; $20 at the door for students. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit the Oratorio Society of New Jersey website at https://www.oratoriosocietynj.org/.

SOUTH ORANGE SYMPHONY will present a free spring concert featuring Dvorak’s “New World,” with Susan Haig as conductor, the Columbia High School Festival Choir singing Mozart’s “Ave Verum” and tenor Keaun Guy singing Handel’s “Ev’ry Valley,” on Sunday, April 26, at 3 p.m., at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Ave.

OTTMAR LIEBER AND HIS BAND, LUNA NEGRA, PERFORM A NIGHT OF WORLD MUSIC on Friday, May 1, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Victoria Theater Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

INTERNATIONALLY ACCLAIMED ORGANIST, CHELSEA CHEN, WILL PERFORM on Sunday, May 3, at 4 p.m., at Christ Church, 66 Highland Ave., Short Hills. She will perform on a 63-rank Aeolian-Skinner opus 1347 designed by organ builder Joseph Whiteford in 1960. The instrument, the largest of its kind in the state of New Jersey, was restored in 2015 with a new antiphonal organ and Trompette en Chamadeis. The concert is free.

THE STYLISTICS, THE CHI-LITES, BLOODSTONE LEGACY, AND EDDIE HOLMAN is on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m., at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

THE SUMMIT CHORALE performs its Spring Concert: “Liberty and Justice for All,” featuring works by John Adams, Randall Thompson and Florence Price, on Sunday, May 17, at 5 p.m., at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 587 Springfield Ave, Summit. Tickets are at the door or visit

Summitchorale.org.

BERNADETTE PETERS COMES TO NJPAC on Sunday, May 31, at 7 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are available at www.NJPAC.org or

888-466-5722.

OCTOBER LONDON AND ERIC BENÉT HEADLINE SHOW on Friday, June 19, at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY TOUR with The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers at Prudential Center is Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m., at 25 Lafayette St., Newark. Tickets are at www.prucenter.com.

OSCAR-NOMINATED COMPOSER MAX RICHTER TO PERFORM on Monday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

BLUES-ROCK MUSICIAN JOE BONAMASSA is in concert on Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MUSICIAN AND COMPOSER HERBIE HANCOCK performs on July 31 at 8 p.m., NJPAC

Prudential Hall, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

BRIAN MCKNIGHT PERFORMS on Oct.17, at 8 p.m., UCPAC’s Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway. Tickets are at https://ucpac.vbotickets.com.

PERUVIAN SINGER EVA AYLLÓN SHARES THE STAGE WITH GRAMMY NOMINATED DANIELA DARCOURT on Friday, Oct. 30, at 8 p.m., at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

FADO STAR MARIZA WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DEREK GRIPPER AND DUO ANDALUS on Sunday, Nov. 1, at NJPAC, Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

Theater

“ETIQUETTE” BY DAVID LEE WHITE will be performed at Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Ave. in Summit, from April 9 through April 19. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $42, with special rates for subscribers and groups. For advance ticket purchases, go to www.vividstage.org. For more information, call 908-514-9654.

DAVID AND TAMELA MANN BRING LOVE AND RELATIONSHIPS TO NJPAC on Friday, April 24, at 8 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are at www.njpac.org.

MATT FRASER, A PSYCHIC MEDIUM, performs on Sunday, May 31, at 2 and 7 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, One Center Street, Newark. Tickets are available at www.NJPAC.org.

THE RESET: IMMERSIVE SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE LED BY RENOWNED SOUND HEALING ARTIST DAVIN YOUNGS on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m., NJPAC, Victoria Theater,

Lizzie & Johnathan Tisch Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets at www.njpac.org.

UNDERTALE THE DETERMINATION SYMPHONY: A MONUMENTAL UNDERTALE 10TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT AT NJPAC, Toby Fox’s Soundtrack Performed Live with Orchestral Grandeur on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 8 p.m., at Prudential Hall, Betty Wold Johnson Stage, 1 Center St., Newark. Tickets are available at www.njpac.org.

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