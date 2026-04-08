Dionne Warwick celebrates auditorium

The Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics and Entrepreneurship hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its newly renovated auditorium, a multi-million dollar project.

Warwick, a Grammy Award winner, actress, and television host, was on hand for the ceremony at the Institute.

The theme of the ribbon cutting was “A Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Voices, Empowering Futures,” and it commemorated the opening of a space that will serve as a hub for student creativity, expression, and community engagement.

The ceremony began with the official ribbon cutting outside the auditorium, followed by an invitation for guests to enter the auditorium where attendees heard a special welcome from student leaders, greetings from school leadership, and a presentation dedicated to Warwick.

Warwick, 85, attended the school as a child when it was known as Lincoln School, before going on to graduate from East Orange High School. The Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics and Entrepreneurship is a magnet school with a student body of about 400. The auditorium was damaged about 20 years ago.

During the ceremony, the Warwick Wailers, as the school’s choir is known, sang two Warwick songs, “That’s What Friends Are For” and “What the World Needs Now.”

East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Crystal Davis both spoke during the ceremony and school Principal Passion Moss-Hasan told students that they were expected to carry on Warwick’s legacy.

Warwick also spoke reminiscing about what the school used to look like and saying how much the event and upgrade meant to her.

“Thank you for this day,” she said. “Thank you all for being here to celebrate, because that’s what I am doing.”

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