Photo Gallery: Acting out the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

April 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy EO-Pride Academy3-C

Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy

April 8, 2026 1
Beloved resident celebrates 96 years EO-Martin Birthday1-C

Beloved resident celebrates 96 years

April 1, 2026 57
‘No Kings’ rally in Maplewood and South Orange draws thousands (with photo gallery) MAP-No Kings70-C

‘No Kings’ rally in Maplewood and South Orange draws thousands (with photo gallery)

April 1, 2026 93
Celebrating the state of Irvington Township (with photo gallery) IRV-State of Twp37-C

Celebrating the state of Irvington Township (with photo gallery)

April 1, 2026 80

Related Stories

EO-Pride Academy3-C
4 minutes read

Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy

Joe Ungaro April 8, 2026 1
BEL-Vietnam Graves1-C
2 minutes read

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated

Editor April 8, 2026 4
HOOPS-WO Cadeau2
2 minutes read

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player

Joe Ragozzino April 8, 2026 22
GR-Doll Tea3-C
2 minutes read

Dolls and friends enjoy tea time

Daniel Jackovino April 1, 2026 31
BLM-1776 Actor-C
4 minutes read

Township resident in ‘1776’

Daniel Jackovino April 1, 2026 42
WO-FAST Night3-C
2 minutes read

Families show up for Washington’s math night

Cynthia Cumming April 1, 2026 52

LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player HOOPS-WO Cadeau2 1

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player

April 8, 2026 22
Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua LOGO-BEL2 2

Belleville HS baseball team wins in season opener behind Sean Walsh, Marcos Atehortua

April 6, 2026 40
Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter BASE-NHS2 3

Nutley HS baseballl hurler Sean Fealey tosses no-hitter

April 6, 2026 45
West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 4

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 32

You may have missed

EO-Jesus Walk51-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Acting out the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday

Joe Ungaro April 8, 2026 2
EO-Pride Academy3-C
4 minutes read

Pride students celebrate 15 years of philanthropy

Joe Ungaro April 8, 2026 1
BEL-Vietnam Graves1-C
2 minutes read

Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated

Editor April 8, 2026 4
HOOPS-WO Cadeau2
2 minutes read

West Orange’s Elliot Cadeau leads Univ. of Michigan men’s basketball team to national title, named Most Outstanding Player

Joe Ragozzino April 8, 2026 22