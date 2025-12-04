Glen Ridge HS football players earn conference honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–National Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

The following are the GRHS players honored, along with comments from GRHS head coach Chris Strumolo:

First Team Offense

Thomas Barton, senior lineman. “Thomas finished his career with another great season on both sides of the ball. He worked hard to become one of the better lineman in our league. He was a big part of our offensive production and he made some big plays for us on defense. We will miss Thomas as a leader and a staple on our line.”

John Leone, senior tight end. “Another great season for John as a tight end and defensive end. “Some teams planned to take John away and he still made huge catches for us. He definitely became Zach’s favorite target, and with his size and athleticism, it’s easy to see why. John also took on a leadership role this year and he helped create a great atmosphere for our team. His production and leadership will be missed.”

First Team Defense

Tyler Kamil, sophomore lineman. “Tyler was Second Team as a freshman and he did not disappoint in his sophomore season. He made huge play after huge play for us and he has a motor that never stops. If you’re looking for Tyler, just look for the ball and he is always around it. Not only a great player on defense, but as a guard, helped open many holes for our offense. Tyler is a young man with an amazing personality and we are blessed to have him for two more years.”

Zach Konetzni, senior defensive back. “Zach could have made this team in many different positions. Punter? Why not? He had 2 punts over 50 yards and he never punted before. Zach, I believe, was the overall best player in our league this year and he did it with hard work and determination. He produced over 2,000 yards of offense, over 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions (two returned for TDs) in nine games. Teams game-planned for him every week and he always found a way to get the job done. His two-year production is something Glen Ridge has not seen in years and we will miss all that he has done for our program.”

Second Team Offense

Alex Bowman, senior lineman. “Alex, as an undersized lineman, showed what hard work and resilience is all about. He faced many big defensive lineman and he always held his own. He also played linebacker for us and worked so hard in practice daily and that showed in our games. Alex was never a player to take it easy, and through hard work, he earned himself all-league honors.”

JP Labadia, senior at-large (wide receiver). ”JP came to us in July as a first-year player and his athleticism and hard work showed immediately. He became a two-way starter and produced close to 500 yards on offense with five touchdowns. He was a great addition to our team and we thank him for giving football a shot this year and helping us be the team we were.”

Second Team Defense

Fletcher Wiley, junior lineman. ”Fletcher had a great season on both sides of the ball for us this year. We had high hopes for him to be a dominant player coming into the season and he did not disappoint. At times, he had some nagging injuries, but it never slowed him down and he gave us 100% effort at all times. I expect him to be a top player in our league next year.”

Myles Adams, senior defensive back. “Myles had a good junior year and was hungry to get back on the field this fall. He worked very hard in the offseason and it showed. He was steady for us, played through injury for us and we appreciate all he did for our program this year.”

Honorable Mention

Tristan Wilson, senior. “Tristan was a swiss army knife for us as he knew just about every position and was willing to help in any way necessary. He had 50 tackles and an interception and fumble recovery at linebacker. Tristan is the kind of player every program needs, a hard working coachable player who just wanted what was best for the team. We will miss his play but most of all his team first approach.

All-Academic Nominee

Max Liloia, junior. “I was very proud of the development of Max this year and he is another player that battled through some injuries, but always wanted to be on that field. Not only a gifted player, but student as well, and we are lucky to have him back next year to help lead us.”

Strumolo also was proud of the team’s effort and dedication during the state-sectional playoff season, as the Ridgers finished with a 5-4 record.

“This season had some great moments and some tough losses. We battled and never gave up no matter who the opponent was. Although we came up short of achieving our goal, I am proud of the players we have and I look forward to the hard work that must be put in to help us move forward next season. Thank you to all our seniors who make our program a positive environment, and a great high school football experience.”

