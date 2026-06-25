Class of 2026 receive their diplomas

Under an intense sun, Glen Ridge High School graduated 139 seniors at Hurrell Field, on a blustery early evening, Thursday, June 18.

Before assembling for the traditional processional—”Pomp and Circumstance” was performed live—the students, all in white, sat for their class picture in the small, sideline bleachers below the press box. Looking into the sun, waiting for the photographer, many boys wore sunglasses, but no girl did, probably since their gowns did not have pockets.

Following the national anthem, a lighthearted welcoming address was given by the senior class president, Sean Horsky.

“You’re going to hear about awards and a lot of incredible people,” he said.

Sean announced the “awards”: Darlene got the lunch award, Carl, the crossing guard award, Logan, for being the best poker night host. Miss Colera was deemed the most serious teacher, teacher Damien Phoenix was the best dressed and Principal John Lawlor was to receive the Lex Luthor award for the “best bald head,” Lex being the kryptonite-welding nemesis of Superman. And there was a shoutout to the wrestling team.

Then Sean got serious.

Hosting Halloween parties, Sean said he had the opportunity to see classmates how he would not ordinarily and he appreciated that.

And he had some advice for these classmates, saying that the same things that get you through the day now will be the things that get you through life—the little things appreciated and shared.

“So let’s get this party going,” he exhorted.

The musical selection, arranged by Darren Gage, was “God Only Knows,” a composition by Brian Wilson, of the Beach Boys, and lyricist Tony Asher. The instrumentalists were Aidan Fu, Manuel Guardiola, Emma Roa and Emilia White.

The class speaker was Cali Ann Sweet. The Citizenship Cup had a runner-up this year: Sean Patrick O’Connor. The winner was Caitlin Brooke Stein.

The class salutatorian was Nathaniel Kastenmeier. The Valedictorian Address was given by Jacob Leon Javier. “I want to admit this,” Jacob started, “I have nothing to say.”

But leading up to graduation, people had kept asking him what he was going to say. “I realized what I had to do was big,” he said.

Putting it off, he felt uncertain about it and out of his depth, and came to an understanding.

“That’s when you advance,” he said. “Class of 2026, I’m interested to see how the unaccepted moments of your life push you forward.”

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