Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

IRVINGTON, NJ — Junior Gerrell Henry, senior David Joseph and senior Jerry Valance each finished in third place in their weight classes to lead the Irvington High School wrestling team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 13 tournament at Millburn High School on Feb. 28.

The three wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s Region 4 tournament at Union High School, March 6-7. The top three finishers in each weight class from districts 13-16 earned berths for the Region 4 tournament.

Junior Daniel Muwanga, sophomore Collins Harvey and junior Jaylin Williams each finished fourth in their weight class at the district tournament for the IHS Blue Knights.

The top four finishers in each weight class from the eight region tournament will advance to the NJSIAA state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

District 13

Third-place bouts

120 pounds: Max Berardi (Westfield) pinned Muwanga 4:30.

150: Henry pinned Tim Chinchilla (Millburn) 4:30.

165: Aaron Acevedo (Union) pinned Harvey 2:40.

175: Joseph pinned Asher Holland (Millburn) 5:14.

190: Anthony Cianfrocca (Roselle Park) decisioned Williams 8-4.

215: Valance pinned Elijah Herrera (Roselle Park) 4:27.

Phillips, Gosier win titles, lead IHS girls wrestlers at district

The Irvington High School girls wrestling team enjoyed an impressive showing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s District 4 tournament at Phillipsburg High School on March 1.

The Blue Knights finished in fifth place out of 19 schools.

Senior Rochelle Phillips (126 pounds) and junior Amani Gosier (132) won their weight classes; junior Aaliyah Godron Burke (138) took second place, junior Kailee Alford (120) took third place and junior Destiny Okoye (152) took fourth place.

The five IHS wrestlers qualified for the NJSIAA’s North 2 Region tournament at Union High School on March 8.

The top four wrestlers from each weight class at the four regions will advance to the NJSIAA’s state championships at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, March 12-14.

