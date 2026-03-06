Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School junior Jo’elle Urdanivia took fourth place in the boys shot put at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 indoor track and field state championships at The Bubble in Toms River on Feb. 28.

Urdanivia tossed 51 feet, 4.25 inches in a field of 22 throwers.

BHS had other boys competitors at the meet. In the 400-meter dash, senior Jeremy Tejada was 20th in the 400-meter dash in 52.52 seconds.

In the preliminaries of the 55-meter hurdles, Tejada was 16th in 7.99 seconds and junior Michael Mickens was 22nd in 8.59.

On the girls’ side at the meet, BHS senior Thalia Bell finished fourth out of 23 throwers in the shot put with a throw of 38-9. Her throw was one inch off the school record. Emily Brodowski, a senior, was sixth in the pole vault at 9-6, and Delilah Tapia, a junior, was 18th in the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 02.87 seconds for the Bengals.

Urdanivia, Bell and Brodowski advanced to the NJSIAA’s state Meet of Champions at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. on March 8.

The BHS athletes qualified for the Group 4 state championships based on their performances at the North 1, Group 4 state sectional championships.

Photo Courtesy of Bloomfield High School Track and Field

Joe Ragozzino Editor

