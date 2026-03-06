March 6, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships TRACK-BHS Urdanivia

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

March 4, 2026 2
Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights

Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

March 4, 2026 4
Irvington HS senior Sharifa Trocard excels at Group 4 indoor track state championships TRACK-IHS Group 4

Irvington HS senior Sharifa Trocard excels at Group 4 indoor track state championships

March 4, 2026 3
East Orange Campus HS wrestlers lead way at district tournament LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head

East Orange Campus HS wrestlers lead way at district tournament

March 4, 2026 3

Related Stories

TRACK-CHS Monagle
2 minutes read

Columbia HS girls track star Keira Monagle excels at Group 4 state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 6
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys wrestlers excel at district tourney

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 15
FENCING-CHS girls
5 minutes read

Columbia HS girls fencing team captures state championship

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 39
HOCK-NHS2
1 minute read

Columbia HS hockey standout Christian Sherman nets 100th career goal

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 59
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Dayton and North Plainfield

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 67
LOGO-CHS Columbia
2 minutes read

Columbia HS boys basketball team captures Essex County Invitational Tournament championship

Joe Ragozzino February 25, 2026 79

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS751 1

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

March 4, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships TRACK-BHS Urdanivia 2

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

March 4, 2026 2
Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights 3

Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

March 4, 2026 4
East Orange Campus HS wrestlers lead way at district tournament LOGO-EO-Jaguar-Head 4

East Orange Campus HS wrestlers lead way at district tournament

March 4, 2026 3

You may have missed

B-HOOPS-CHSvOHS751
1 minute read

Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 1
TRACK-BHS Urdanivia
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS standout thrower Jo’elle Urdaniva excels at Group 4 state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 2
LOGO-IRV-Blue-Knights
2 minutes read

Irvington HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy district tourney success

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 4
TRACK-IHS Group 4
1 minute read

Irvington HS senior Sharifa Trocard excels at Group 4 indoor track state championships

Joe Ragozzino March 4, 2026 3