Columbia HS boys basketball enjoys stellar 19-win campaign

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team enjoyed a stellar season.

The Cougars, under first-year head coach TJ Whitaker, finished with a 19-11 record, including winning the Essex County Invitational Tournament title.

The Cougars had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament.

The ninth-seeded Cougars defeated No. 8 seed Dickinson 59-48 in the first round on Feb. 26 at Dickinson in Jersey City.

Junior guard Matthew Synsmir scored 17 points with three rebounds and two assists; senior guard Jayvon Rogers had 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists; junior Nate Kirby posted 11 points, six rebounds, six assists, three blocks and two steals; junior guard Zach Alexander had five points, eight rebounds and three assists; junior guard Liam Ayers notched five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals; junior Justin Carpenter added three points; and senior Justin Pierre had two points and six rebounds.

CHS then lost at top-seeded Piscataway 72-51 in the quarterfinals on Feb. 28 to end the season.

Photo by Steve Ellmore

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry