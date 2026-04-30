GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School baseball team defeated Montville 14-12 on April 23 to move to 7-5. The Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak.

Senior Matt Bayne had four hits, including two doubles and one RBI; sophomore Devin Murray had three hits and two RBIs; senior Zach Konetzi had two singles and a triple; and sophomore Brady Pace had two hits and three RBIs.

Junior Gabe Carter had a double and an RBI in the 2-1 loss to Montclair Kimberley Academy on April 22 at Hurrell Field. Junior Fletcher Wiley pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two runs (one earned) and three walks with eight strikeouts in the loss.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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