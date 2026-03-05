West Orange hoopster leads young Montclair Kimberley Academy boys squad

WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ West Orange resident Ethan Costa-Fernandes is a sophomore member of the Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team, which showed marked improvement over the second half of the season.

Costa-Fernandes is one of six sophomores to go along with two freshmen and five juniors on an all-underclassmen Cougars hoops squad.

The sixth-seeded Cougars hosted and defeated the 11th-seeded Franklin School of Jersey City 57-32 in the first round on Feb. 27, before losing at third-seeded Morris Catholic 78-58 in the quarterfinals on March 2 of the the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Non-Public, North B state tournament first round to finish with a 13-13 record.

