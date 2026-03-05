Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team advances to sectional semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys basketball team defeated Whippany Park and Cedar Grove to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers defeated No. 14 seed Whippany Park 51-45 in the first round on Feb. 27 at GRHS.

Senior Liam Feder had 15 points and eight rebounds; senior Jacob Javier scored 13 points with eight rebounds, five assists and two steals; and senior Liam Cooney notched 10 points with four rebounds and three steals to lead the Ridgers.

Senior Luke Renoff had eight points, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks; senior Matthew McCormack had three points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals; junior Ryan Law added two points and two rebounds; junior Jayraj Pasricha grabbed four rebounds and added four steals; and junior Max Pockriss and senior Charles Loeb each had two rebounds.

The Ridgers snapped their four-game losing streak.

Cooney had 15 points and four rebounds; Feder had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two assists; and Law had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and six blocks to lead the Ridgers to a 55-49 home win over No. 6 Cedar Grove in the quarterfinals on March 2.

Javier had six points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals; Renoff posted six points and three rebounds; McCormack added three points and two rebounds; and Pasricha added three points.

The Ridgers, who improved to 17-10 on the season, will visit No. 2 seed Arts High School in Newark in the semifinals on March 4.

The other semifinal pitted No. 4 Newark Tech at No. 1 Shabazz. The final is March 7.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Whippany Park in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament first round, Feb. 27

