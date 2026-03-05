WEST ORANGE/MONTCLAIR, NJ — Ibou Conteh, of West Orange, a veteran senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been one of the top defensemen this season in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League’s Kelly Division.

The strong and swift-skating Conteh has been a backbone for the Cougars’ ‘D,’ which has been effective all season long for the 8-10 team that finished strong while earning a berth in the Kelly Cup playoff semifinals.

Along with leading the defensive efforts on the blue line for the Cougars, Conteh also contributed a goal and three assists.

“Our ‘D’ has been excellent, and our team has gotten better at ‘team defense,’ which is part of the reason for our improved record in the second half of the season,” said MKA coach Tim Cook. “Ibou has been a big part of the success for that unit.”

