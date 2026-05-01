Seton Hall, Maplewood library team up for The Memory Cafe

May 1, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Eight seeking spots on Orange council EO-Orange Town Hall-C

Eight seeking spots on Orange council

April 29, 2026 38
Seeking family of WWII veteran WO-Pilot Remembered4

Seeking family of WWII veteran

April 22, 2026 48
West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions HOOPS-WO rec3

West Orange Recreation basketball teams crowned champions

April 22, 2026 62
Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy TRACK-GR 04.14g

Photo gallery: Glen Ridge HS track and field teams compete at Newark Academy

April 22, 2026 51

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS boys volleyball team notches Essex County Tournament wins

April 29, 2026 6
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair LOGO-GR Logo Original 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team prevails over Montclair

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Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays LOGO-IHS 3

Irvington and East Orange Campus track teams give good efforts at Penn Relays

April 30, 2026 8
Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS softball team victorious

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