Angelita Branam

Our beloved Angelita Lopez Branam went to her eternal rest at the age of 81, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Angelita was born in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, on July 2, 1944. She was one of six children, born to Isidro and Maria Lopez. She studied at Far Eastern University in Manila, Philippines. After graduating with a nursing degree, she worked briefly at UERM Hospital in the Philippines. She immigrated to the United States to work in Chicago, Illinois. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, Billy Branam. Her two sons were born in Chicago: Leon and Steve. In the 1970’s, she relocated to NJ to be closer to family. She established residency in Bloomfield, NJ. She was employed as the head nurse of the ICU department at Columbus Hospital in Newark, NJ, for over 25 years. She was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. Valentine’s Church in Bloomfield, NJ.

Anyone who knew Angie would say she was the kindest, most generous, and selfless person. She had the biggest heart, and she would always raise people up and comfort those in need. She was such a special person; she was truly one of a kind. She provided unconditional love as the wind beneath our wings, rather than needing the spotlight. She will be deeply missed.

Angie enjoyed, first and foremost, spending time with family and friends. Her family was her number one priority. She was devoted to God and active in her Prayer Group. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casinos or playing Mah Jong with family and friends. She was also very fashionable, often the most stylish person in the room. A natural icon, beautiful inside and out.

Wife of the late Billy Branam. Mother of Leon Ray and his wife Angela, Steven Shaun, and the late Kenneth (deceased at birth). Grandmother of Stephanie, William, and John (Jack). Sister of Felitas Torres, Amante Lopez, and the late Amado Lopez, Josefino Lopez, and Olivia Salgado.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation and funeral services at The O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, NJ on Monday, May 4th. The Funeral Mass was offered at St. Valentine’s Church, 125 No. Spring St. Bloomfield, NJ. Interment at Glendale Cemetery. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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