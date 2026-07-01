Belleville High School Class of 2026 gets their diplomas

The Belleville High School Class of 2026 got their diplomas on Thursday, June 25.

The ceremony began with the faculty and administrators walking onto Doc Ellis Field while “The Imperial March,” also known as Darth Vader’s theme music, played in the background.

Students followed to the more traditional strains of “Pomp and Circumstances” and to the cheers of family and friends in the crowd.

As students walked onto the field they were greeted by Mr. Belleville, BHS rising senior Tawfik Abubaker, who shook hands with anyone interested and offered words of support.

Once seated, the program began with a flag salute and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Mary Thien-Y Tran representing the school’s Student Government Organization.

The Senior Choral Ensemble sang the national anthem and the BHS Alma Mater while members of the American Sign Language III Honors Class signed the song in front of the packed stadium.

Class President Kiana Ojeda Munoz welcomed the guests and thanked family, friends, faculty and others for helping the students get to this point.

“I don’t think any of us were ready for someday to be now,” Munoz said.

Munoz talked about their shared journey and how strangers turned into friends and classmates turned into teammates.

“To my classmates, I’m so incredibly proud of all of you,” she said. “Today marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of something new.”

Student Government Organization President Darrill Rowe followed and after thanking God she talked about how sometimes it was hard to keep going but they all did. She also talked about what she learned being SGO president.

“I thought leadership was being the loudest person in the room but I learned it’s about listening,” Rowe said.

She also talked about how much she learned from her friends.

“As I stand here today I realize every achievement is the result of people helping me,” Rowe said.

In closing, she told her classmates to take it one day at a time and to “find your reason to keep going.”

After the Senior Choral Ensemble performed “In My Life” by the Beatles, Salutatorian Whisper Hazm Attyia Tawfeek Tawdross spoke.

“I can’t really explain the joy and sadness I feel today,” said Tawdross, who graduated with a 4.3672 grade point average. “Joy because we made it. Sadness because we never thought we’d be here today.”

Tawdross also talked about Valedictorian Rayed Chowdhury and how he never felt like they were in a competition and he referred to him as “brother.”

“I want to thank our valedictorian and my best friend, your success never felt separate from mine,” said Tawdross, who also apologized to the faculty.

“To all the teachers who had to deal with us, I’m sorry,’’ he said.

And to much applause from the crowd he said he now knows anything is possible because he had seen Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks come back from 20 points behind and eventually win a championship.

He also had kind words for Belleville township.

“Belleville didn’t just prepare me for what is coming, it is part of who I am,” he said.

Chowdhury, whose GPA was 4.4135, followed and he made a point of saying many people helped him get to where he stood on this day. He also cited his bond with Tawdross.

“Whatever the ranking decided to call us, he’s not a rival, he’s my brother,” Chowdhury said.

His final words to classmates were to point out that many would be heading off to different places soon and that friendships can fade over time so it was incumbent upon everyone to be the one to reach out.

Principal Caleb Rhodes followed and presented the class to Superintendent of Schools Erick Alfonso, who officially accepted them for graduation.

The handing of diplomas followed.

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