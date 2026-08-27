Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team seeks to have big year with new head coach

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer program is regarded as one of the best in Essex County and certainly one of the best among all Group 1 schools in the state.

Indeed, head coach Oscar Viteri was a legend for the Ridgers for 25 seasons, leading the program to several sectional and state championships. When he decided this summer to leave Glen Ridge and take over at his alma mater, Livingston High School, the question was, “Who will take over for him?”

Well, Ridgers fans don’t need to worry. That’s because Viteri’s assistant coach, Tommy Xayyalath, has taken over the reins, making it a smooth transition.

Xayyalath (pronounced “Say a lot”) was truly grateful for learning under Viteri.

“He has been a great mentor,” said Xayyalath, who also is an assistant GRHS golf coach and a 2007 Lodi HS graduate. “I learned a lot from him. He installed a great program here for 20-something years. We’re all excited; I’m excited to stay and get the opportunity to coach these girls.”

The Ridgers are hungry this year after losing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament final to Verona 2-1 to finish with a 12-7 record.

The Ridgers are seeking redemption, looking to win the sectional title, as well win a state championship.

“We have a lot of experience and we’re reloading with some nice, young underclassmen,” Xayyalath said. “We’re primed for a really good run.”

Xayyalath has put in new rotations this year. Several players will play different positions, as they hope to get acclimated to their new roles as the season progresses.

Xayyalath has been impressed by his team’s bond.

“They love to be out here,” he said after a practice session at Carteret Park field on Thursday, Aug. 20. “They know when it’s time to switch on and get to work and they know when it’s time to take it easy and keep it light. They are focused. They know what the goal is this year.”

Senior captains Lauren Cifelli (left back), Yara Saleh (striker/center midfielder) and Ella Idalski (center defensive mid) also spoke about this year’s team. All three are returning players.

Said Saleh: “We’re really excited because of how far we made it last year, all the way to the sectional final. Everyone is friends here.”

Said Cifelli: “We lost a lot of players that started last year, (and) I think it’s going to take a lot of work to build back there, but I think we can definitely get to where we were last year. Everyone is supportive of each other, always willing to give people (car) rides and everyone wants to be there for each other, on and off the field.”

Said Idalski: “I am really excited for the season and I think it’s going to be really great. Everyone is friends and it really helps us, on and off the field, and have that good bond. It really shows in our games, since we’re so close to each other.”

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The other returning seniors are striker Elyse McDonald, right back Nashla Astengo-Vasquez, center mid Chloe Moshos and goalkeeper Georgia Nix. The returning juniors are center mid Carolyn O’Connor, right mid/striker Eva Manna and left mid/left back Maya Hinkus, while the returning sophomores are center mid Abigail Alviar, center back Caitlin Law and center mid/striker Paige McCormack.

The rest of the roster includes seniors Taiye Akinwande (striker), Fiona Loftus (left mid/right mid), Esmae Keswin (striker), Grace Kennedy (striker), center mid Lily Perla, lett back/right back Lauren Turner, right back Kate Breslin and center back/right back Maya Kishimoto; junior center mid Ella Whyld; sophomore goalkeeper Athena Ventouras; and freshmen McKenna Eckard (left mid/right mid), Ellis Ferrante (right back), Ava Lawn (center mid/right mid) and Margaret O’Connor (center mid).

The Ridgers will open the season at Caldwell on Friday, Sept. 4. They will visit Livingston and Viteri, their former coach, on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Schedule

Sept. 4: at Caldwell.

Sept. 8: at Columbia.

Sept. 10: at Verona.

Sept. 15: West Essex.

Sept. 17: at Nutley.

Sept. 19: at Mount St. Dominic.

Sept. 22: at Livingston.

Sept. 24: Cedar Grove.

Sept. 29: Roselle Park.

Oct. 1: at Newark Academy.

Oct. 6: at Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Oct. 9: Newark East Side.

Oct. 12: West Orange.

Oct. 20: at Montclair.

Oct. 22: at South Plainfield.

Oct. 27: at Linden.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Glen Ridge practice session at Carteret Park on Aug. 20.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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