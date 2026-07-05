Photo Gallery: South Orange teen wins Fourth of July 5K

July 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Photo Gallery: Maplewood Fourth of July Bike Parade MAP-Bike Parade2-C

Photo Gallery: Maplewood Fourth of July Bike Parade

July 5, 2026 2
Irvington holds annual reorganization meeting IRV-SWEARING IN3-C

Irvington holds annual reorganization meeting

July 5, 2026 2
Photo Gallery: It’s a picnic – fun before fireworks in Maplewood MAP-Fourth Fireworks13-C

Photo Gallery: It’s a picnic – fun before fireworks in Maplewood

July 5, 2026 6
Nutley High School Class of 2026 graduation with Photo Gallery NUT-2026Graduation31-C

Nutley High School Class of 2026 graduation with Photo Gallery

June 30, 2026 64

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS track stars Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earn All-American honors at adidas Nationals CROSS-NHS-Meya2WEB 1

Nutley HS track stars Meya Ranges and Havana Alvarez earn All-American honors at adidas Nationals

June 25, 2026 8
Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades LOGO-OHS 2

Orange HS girls flag football players earn Super Football Conference divisional accolades

June 30, 2026 14
Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees SOFT-NHSvBHS1 3

Nutley HS softball team enjoys stellar season, boasts Super Essex Conference honorees

June 25, 2026 28
East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football FOOT-EO Esa1 4

East Orange Campus HS D-lineman Wittingburg commits to Wake Forest football

June 30, 2026 29

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