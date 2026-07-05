Photo Gallery: South Orange teen wins Fourth of July 5K

About 200 people ran in the annual Fourth of July Run Through Maplewood 5K on Saturday. Julius Marshall, a 17-year-old South Orange resident won the race, narrowly beating Lucas Daniel Cuatrecasas, 30, of New York City. Marshall finished in 18 minutes while Cuatrecasas clocked 18 minutes and one second. Connor Abernathy, of South Orange, finished third and Kenneth Ebeling, of Maplewood, took fourth. The top female finisher was Kate Babcock, of Maplewood, at 19 minutes and 35 seconds. Kathleen Kroll of South Orange took second and Eliana McNamee of Springfield took third, and Amy Donohue, of Maplewood, took fourth.

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