Holman Foundation recognizes unsung heroes

The Holman Family Foundation, which was created in honor of an Irvington High School alumnus, held a Community Service Awards Luncheon on Sunday, June 28, in Newark.

Established in memory of Vincent Holman, a lifelong New Jersey resident, Irvington High School graduate and advocate for youth, the foundation honors his legacy following his courageous 25-year battle with ALS. Holman was 61 when he died in 2024.

The inaugural awards luncheon celebrated unsung heroes.

“True community progress is built on quiet, invisible actions,” said a foundation spokesperson. “We established this foundation because the world so often forgets to say thank you to the heroes who keep our neighborhoods safe, healthy, and supported—the very kind of people Vincent championed.”

The luncheon honored five women anchoring the region’s healthcare, grassroots, and civic spaces:

• Diane Boyd: Social worker recognized for behind-the-scenes advocacy for vulnerable families.

• Melissa Brooks: Nursing leader celebrated for clinical excellence and deep patient comfort.

• Geneith “Cookie” Hunter: Girl Scout staff member and Daycare director honoring a lifetime of youth mentorship.

• Carlene Riley: Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) providing essential dignity and physical care.

• Quantivia Hilbert: Orange Councilwoman and business owner using her platform to elevate quiet voices.

Also handed out were, 2026 Future Leaders Scholarship awards.

Three resilient Irvington High School graduates received inaugural scholarships to support their higher education journeys:

• Adwoa Jessup: National Honor Society President and mental health advocate. Attending Trinity College and studying neuroscience.

• Schebny Bellenton: Varsity athlete, church media lead, and YMCA coordinator. Attending Villanova University and studying mechanical engineering.

• Jeffrey Delgado: JROTC standout and Hodgkin’s Lymphoma survivor recognized for profound resilience. Attending Montclair State University and studying business administration.

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