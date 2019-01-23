Seton Hall Prep Winter Carnival brings big smiles

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall Prep’s sixth annual Winter Carnival for the special needs community was a huge success on Jan. 13. The event was co-hosted by legendary NJ baseball coach Mike Sheppard and his SHP baseball team, alongside Vincent McMahon, a lifelong advocate of the intellectual/developmental disability community, the founder of Camp New Day and a co-founder of Camp Fatima with his SHP Campus Ministry Team

Since the beginning of the school year, 12 different committees of Seton Hall Prep and Mount Saint Dominic student volunteers have been preparing and planning for the Winter Carnival. There were 25 games set-up in the SHP gym, and 25 different arts and crafts/board games set up in the cafe. There were also prizes, entertainment and more.

Photos Courtesy of Elizabeth Kolln