Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team hopes to bounce back from a wild 42-34 loss to Cedar Grove at Hurrell Field in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division game.

The Ridgers will visit Verona on Friday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in divisional action. Verona is guided by former GRHS head coach Manj Singh.

In the loss to Cedar Grove on Saturday, Oct. 11, the Ridgers were led by senior quarterback Zach Konetzni, who completed 17 of 27 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 125 yards and two scores on 19 carries.

Konetzni threw a 25-yard TD pass to senior John Leone in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 34-20.

After Verona scored to make it 42-20, the Ridgers answered with two more TDs, as senior JP Labadia returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score and Konetzni ran for an 8-yard TD, but the comeback fell short. Labadia also had an 80-yard TD run to cut it to 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Konetzni opened the scoring on a 24-yard run in the first quarter to give GRHS a 7-0 lead.

But Verona scored one TD in the second quarter and three straight TDs in the third quarter to build a 26-7 lead.

Glen Ridge moved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the division, while Cedar Grove improved 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the division. Verona has lost three straight to move to 2-5 and 1-3 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack

