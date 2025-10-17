October 17, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2 Aiden Ruiz

Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

October 16, 2025
Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year FOOT-IHS 75 Captains

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

October 16, 2025
West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus FOOT-EOvWO5

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 15, 2025

Related Stories

Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 5
B-SOCCER-GRvOT1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team defeats Northern Valley–Old Tappan

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 44
CROSS-GR 09.30 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner enjoy fine strides in Week 3 of SEC dual meets

Editor October 8, 2025 51
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS football team jolts Newark Collegiate

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 63
G-HOOPS-GR CannonWEB

Grace Cannnon excited to be the new Glen Ridge HS girls head basketball coach

Joe Ragozzino October 7, 2025 257
Hazel Tat

Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 91

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech Nina Tahiliani g 1

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack 2

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2 Aiden Ruiz 3

Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

October 16, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John FOOT-SHPvPJ2 4

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025

You may have missed

ART-Bull Durham1-C

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical

Debbie L. Hochberg October 15, 2025 24
MAP-Homecoming3-C

Columbia High School Homecoming 2025

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 4
Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 5
Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 9