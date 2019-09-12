CCR tackles ‘When Should I Call the Police?’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — At an upcoming Coffeehouse Discussion, the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will discuss “When Should I Call the Police?” Recent incidents of SOMA residents calling the police on perceived suspicious activity, the police response and the social media responses will be the topic on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

This community roundtable discussion in small groups will explore issues such as: what should prompt someone to call for police; racist assumptions about people that cause suspicions; use of social media to shame people — both those who call the police and those who question the motives of the callers; and use of social media to post surveillance footage and photos.