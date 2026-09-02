Irvington native featured on new philanthropic recording of ‘Ave Maria’

IRVINGTON — Lenesha Randolph has built an incredible career as one of Nashville’s most respected vocalists. She’s known for her work on Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” soundtrack, Grammy-nominated projects with Robert Randolph & The Family Band and as a background vocalist on Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

The Irvington native is also featured on a powerful new recording of “Ave Maria,” alongside Tatia Rose, Nashville artist and church leader. Rose, founder/deacon of Sangtuary, a church in Nashville, provides executive production leadership, arrangement and piano skills on the recording. The song was produced by four-time Grammy Award winner Tommy Sims and released on Monday, Aug. 17. Randolph is on vocals. “Ave Maria” was recorded at Belmont University’s Fisher Center and Covered Bridge Studio in Nashville. The single is the first release from “The Mater Dolorosa Project,” an ongoing philanthropic recording series benefiting the missions of Sangtuary Church.

“It turned out so much better than I imagined,” said Rose. “She [Randolph] and I have been friends for a while. Working with her is excellent. I was blown away by her. She’s incredible. There’s so much magic around her.”

Randolph also had a good time doing the recording. “It was very freeing, very calming, exactly what my soul needed,” she said.

Originally from Maplewood, Randolph grew up in Irvington, spending her early childhood days there. Her first time singing was in choir. She also played saxophone. Music, for her, was more praise. But when she was pregnant at 18, she prayed for something more.

A friend who lived near Lauryn Hill called Randolph to ask if she’d sing with Hill. “She was pregnant. I was pregnant. God made a way,” said Randolph.

In addition to recording with Hill, Randolph went on tour with her.

Randolph also performed “I Got a Feelin’ in My Body” on the official soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s blockbuster film, “Elvis” and was part of the Nashville gospel sessions assembled for the film.

“It’s really a blessing,” she said. “Baz Luhrmann took a liking to me.”

She also contributed to Grammy nominated projects like Robert Randolph & The Family Band’s “Got Soul” and “Brighter Days.”

When Randolph isn’t working, she plays poker, cooks, travels and enjoys the town of Nashville. “I live alone in Nashville,” she said. “I host dinners, games and movie nights. Friends and fellowship.”

To hear Tatia Rose and Lenesha Randolph perform “Ave Maria” visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv-ahdszO0I.

Photo Courtesy of Mitzi Rose

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