Irvington native featured on new philanthropic recording of ‘Ave Maria’

September 3, 2026

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CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert  CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert 

CHS band teams up with middle-school filmmakers to recreate The Beatles iconic 1969 rooftop concert 

September 2, 2026 11
Arts, community and culture come alive in Maplewood this autumn MAP-arts center2-C

Arts, community and culture come alive in Maplewood this autumn

August 26, 2026 98
Local music legend reflects on growing up in Carole King’s West Orange house WO-carole kings home1-C

Local music legend reflects on growing up in Carole King’s West Orange house

August 19, 2026 163
The Men of Soul performed the songs of soul legends at gazebo MAP-men of soul1-C

The Men of Soul performed the songs of soul legends at gazebo

August 19, 2026 121

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LOCAL SPORTS

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Franciscan Charities 5K Run & Walk to be held at South Mountain Reservation

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2026 PREVIEW: Nutley HS football team boasts strong work ethic

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