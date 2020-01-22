U.S. News ranks Seton Hall program among top 20 in nation

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — U.S. News and World Report has once again recognized Seton Hall University’s online graduate nursing program as one of the top programs for 2020, ranking Seton Hall at 17th in the nation, making it the top online graduate nursing program in New Jersey and third among all Catholic universities in the country.

According to U.S. News, “a master’s degree in nursing can pave the way for more advanced roles in administration and leadership,” and the magazine ranks schools “according to their performance across a set of widely accepted indicators of excellence.”

For the 2020 rankings, U.S. News ranked schools using the following five categories: engagement; faculty credentials and training; expert opinion; services and technologies; and student excellence.

U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Graduate Schools guide also ranked the Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing programs at Seton Hall at Nos. 56 and 50, respectively.

“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report as one of the top graduate nursing programs in the United States,” College of Nursing Dean Marie Foley said. “Peers, employers, doctors and the medical profession as a whole have long known the value of a Seton Hall nursing degree. This ranking serves as a further acknowledgement of what great minds can do at Seton Hall.”